Daniel Kaluuya Joins 'Get Out' Cast at SAG Awards 2018!

Daniel Kaluuya looked sharp while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 28-year-old Get Out actor stepped out at the award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by his co-star Allison Williams as well as Betty Gabriel, Bradley Whitford, who walked the carpet with Amy Landecker, Caleb Landry Jones and director Jordan Peele, who was joined by his wife Chelsea Peretti.

Tune in for the SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell and featuring all-female presenters, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT and TBS.

FYI: Daniel is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Alison is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress, Louboutin shoes, Fernando Jorge and Ana Khouri jewelry and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag. Jordan is wearing Valentino.