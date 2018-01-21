Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018 at 11:42 pm

Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, & More 'Orange' Cast Members Attend SAG Awards 2018!

Selenis Leyva, Adrienne C. Moore, and Dascha Polanco pose for a photo together inside at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The cast of Orange Is the New Black was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, though they lost to the cast of Veep.

There were 45 members of the cast eligible for a trophy if the cast won. You can see another batch of the cast members in our first post and the rest – Diane Guerrero, Jackie Cruz, Jessica Pimentel, Matt Peters, Julie Lake, Rosal Colon, Emily Tarver, Dale Soules, Emily Althaus, Francesca Curran, Daniella De Jesus, Nick Dillenburg, Beth Dover, Lin Tucci, Brad William Henke, Mike Houston, Vicky Jeudy, Kelly Karbacz, Emma Myles, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Nick Sandow – are pictured here.

FYI: Selenis is wearing an Ericka Weise dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Coomi jewelry. Adrienne is wearing a ZAC Zac Posen gown. Jackie is wearing a Rami Kadi gown with Le Vian diamond stud earrings and a L’Dezen by Payal Shah diamond cuff bracelet.
Photos: Getty
