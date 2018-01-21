Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 10:30 pm

Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor in a Leading Role at SAG Awards 2018 - Watch Now!

Congratulations are in order for Gary Oldman at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The Darkest Hour actor won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Winston Churchill. This is Gary‘s first-ever SAG Awards win!

“I am honestly and truly thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight,” he emotionally said during his acceptance speech.

