Gary Oldman Wins Best Actor in a Leading Role at SAG Awards 2018 - Watch Now!
Congratulations are in order for Gary Oldman at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.
The Darkest Hour actor won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Winston Churchill. This is Gary‘s first-ever SAG Awards win!
“I am honestly and truly thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight,” he emotionally said during his acceptance speech.
Gary Oldman takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Z1gFYx6UTG
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018