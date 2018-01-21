Iggy Azalea Debuts New Curly Hair at JFK Airport

Iggy Azalea is sporting a bold new ‘do!

The 27-year-old Australian rapper was spotted showing off her big and curly hair as she greeted fans outside of JFK Airport on Thursday night (January 18) in New York City.

Iggy was spotted wearing a denim jacket, black jeans, and blue heels for her flight out of town that night.

ICYMI, Iggy recently announced that she and Quavo will be debuting their brand new song “Savior” during a Monster commercial that will be played during the 2018 Super Bowl!