James Franco Attends SAG Awards 2018 Amid Controversy Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco sits in the audience at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor skipped the red carpet amid allegations of sexual misconduct that were made against him following his Golden Globes win two weeks ago.

While #MeToo movement pioneer Ashley Judd has said that the actor had a “terrific” response to the allegation, #TimesUp pioneer Scarlett Johansson called him out this weekend for wearing one of the initiative’s pins at the Globes.

James was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in The Disaster Artist, but he lost to Darkest Hour‘s Gary Oldman.

FYI: James is wearing Dior Homme.