Top Stories
Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:30 am

Jennifer Lopez Wears Sexy Skintight Look at Calibash 2018

Jennifer Lopez Wears Sexy Skintight Look at Calibash 2018

Jennifer Lopez looks red hot while performing at Calibash Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Saturday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old superstar performed on stage with a prop cane and did some of her signature moves while wowing the crowd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Backstage, JLo was seen with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who came to the show to support his girlfriend.

How amazing does Jennifer look in these pictures!? Check out all the photos in the gallery.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 01
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 02
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 03
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 04
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 05
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 06
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 07
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 08
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 09
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 10
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 11
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 12
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 13
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 14
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 15
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 16
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 17
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 18
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 19
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 20
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 21
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 22
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 23
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 24
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 25
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 26
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 27
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 28
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 29
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 30
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 31
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 32
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 33
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 34
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 35
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 36
jennifer lopez calibash 2018 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr