Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:30 am
Jennifer Lopez Wears Sexy Skintight Look at Calibash 2018
Jennifer Lopez looks red hot while performing at Calibash Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Saturday (January 20) in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old superstar performed on stage with a prop cane and did some of her signature moves while wowing the crowd.
Backstage, JLo was seen with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who came to the show to support his girlfriend.
How amazing does Jennifer look in these pictures!? Check out all the photos in the gallery.
