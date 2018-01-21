Top Stories
Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 1:09 am

Jessica Chastain Brings the Women's March to 'SNL' for Her Opening Monologue! (Video)

Jessica Chastain Brings the Women's March to 'SNL' for Her Opening Monologue! (Video)

Jessica Chastain leads Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong in song during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress hosted the episode on Saturday (January 20) and because she wasn’t able to attend the Women’s March that day, she brought the march to the show.

“I wish I could have been there, marching alongside them,” she told the crowd.

Jessica and the ladies marched on stage while singing the song “You Don’t Own Me” and some of the audience members even wore pink pussy hats!

The choreography reminded us of the moment from the movie The First Wives Club.


Jessica Chastain Monologue – SNL
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2018 Women's March, Cecily Strong, Jessica Chastain, Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr