Jessica Chastain Brings the Women's March to 'SNL' for Her Opening Monologue! (Video)

Jessica Chastain leads Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong in song during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress hosted the episode on Saturday (January 20) and because she wasn’t able to attend the Women’s March that day, she brought the march to the show.

“I wish I could have been there, marching alongside them,” she told the crowd.

Jessica and the ladies marched on stage while singing the song “You Don’t Own Me” and some of the audience members even wore pink pussy hats!

The choreography reminded us of the moment from the movie The First Wives Club.



Jessica Chastain Monologue – SNL