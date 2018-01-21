Justin Bieber's Mom Pattie Mallette Broke Her Foot on Vacation with Her Son

Justin Bieber and his mom, Pattie Mallette are currently on vacation together in the Maldives, but unfortunately, she broke her foot the first day they were there!

Fans noticed something was up when the 23-year-old entertainer’s mom was seen in a wheelchair in a photo he posted to Instagram.

Pattie later addressed what happened, saying, “Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure….I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed.”