Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 2:26 am

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Baby Bump Grabbing Coffee with Fiance Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Baby Bump Grabbing Coffee with Fiance Jesse Plemons

Engaged couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab a couple drinks to go from the Kreation Organic Juice shop on Thursday afternoon (January 18) in Studio City, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress covered up her growing baby bump in a gray jacket and dress while her 29-year-old fiance kept things cool in a red button-down shirt and black jeans for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

The following day, Kirsten and a friend were spotted spending the afternoon pampering themselves to a mani-pedi.

Jesse and Kirsten are reportedly set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.
