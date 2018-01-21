Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Bring 'The Big Sick' to SAG Awards 2018!

Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon are all smiles as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined at the event by the cast of their film The Big Sick including Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Adeel Akhtar, and Anupam Kher.

Also stepping out to support The Big Sick was the movie’s producer Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann.

The Big Sick was nominated tonight Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, but unfortunately lost to the cast of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Miu Miu dress. Holly is wearing Sophia Webster gown. Kumail is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tux. Ray is wearing a Richard James tux and Tod’s shoes. Emily is wearing Talbot Runhof. Leslie is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

