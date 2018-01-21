Sun, 21 January 2018 at 7:00 am
Liev Schreiber Takes His Cute Pup for a Walk in NYC!
Liev Schreiber steps out for the day with his adorable little pup on Friday afternoon (January 19) in New York City.
The 50-year-old Ray Donovan actor kept things comfy in a green puffer jacket sweatpants, black jeans, and Chelsea boots as he hit ran errands.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber
During their walk, Liev stopped by a dog store where he picked up some toys and snacks for his pooch.
Liev recently took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with his sons Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9!
Photos: Backgrid USA
