Sun, 21 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Liev Schreiber Takes His Cute Pup for a Walk in NYC!

Liev Schreiber Takes His Cute Pup for a Walk in NYC!

Liev Schreiber steps out for the day with his adorable little pup on Friday afternoon (January 19) in New York City.

The 50-year-old Ray Donovan actor kept things comfy in a green puffer jacket sweatpants, black jeans, and Chelsea boots as he hit ran errands.

During their walk, Liev stopped by a dog store where he picked up some toys and snacks for his pooch.

Liev recently took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with his sons Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9!

These are my #goldenglobes! Happy MLK day! @showtime #raydonovan

A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on

