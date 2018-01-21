Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 10:08 pm

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Hit the Red Carpet at SAG Awards 2018!

Mandy Moore looked beautiful in blue while arriving at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress stepped out at the award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-star Milo Ventimiglia as well as Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and Alexandra Breckenridge.

During the ceremony, the cast was up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Tune in for the SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell and featuring all-female presenters, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT and TBS.

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Ralph Lauren gown, Niwaka jewelry, Jimmy Choo shoes and carrying a Judith Leiber clutch. Susan is wearing a Rubin Singer gown, APM Monaco jewelry, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Alexandra is wearing a Antonio Grimaldi dress, Sophia Webster shoes, Dana Rebecca earrings, EF Collection bracelets, an Amanda Pearl ring, a Sara Weinstock ring and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Milo is wearing a Brunello Cucinelli gray cashmere tux, David Hart for Johnston Murphy shoes, Montblanc watch and cufflinks, and David Yurman rings. Jon is wearing Prada.
