Marisa Tomei & Rosanna Arquette Honor the #MeToo Pioneeers at SAG Awards 2018

Rosanna Arquette tears up while presenting alongside Marisa Tomei at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The ladies paid tribute to all of the women who have spoken out during the #MeToo movement. Rosanna was one of the first to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“We are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation,” Rosanna told the audience.

“We are honored to be a part of this supportive and creative community, and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny,” Marisa said. She then said to Rosanna, “You are one of those voices. You are one of those silence breakers, and we all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

“I’m here supporting many women: Asia Argento, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino. So many,” Rosanna added. “Anthony Rapp, Olivia Munn. All of you, thank you.”

FYI: Marisa is wearing a Laura Basci dress, Casadei shoes, and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Rosanna is wearing Jennifer Meyer jewelry.