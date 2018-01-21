Top Stories
Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 12:32 am

Mary J. Blige Brightens Up in Yellow at PGA Awards 2018!

Mary J. Blige Brightens Up in Yellow at PGA Awards 2018!

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose as she arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old Golden Globes-nominated actress stunned in a yellow gown as she was joined at the event by Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary J. Blige

Other stars at the event included The Big Sick stars Holly Hunter and Kumail Nanjiani along with wife Emily V. Gordon, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Abbie Cornish.

FYI: Greta is wearing a Monse dress, Nikos Koulis jewels, and Roger Vivier bag. Mary is wearing an Elie Saab dress and Chopard jewelry. Holly‘s dress is by Elizabeth Kennedy. Leslie is wearing a Reem Acra dress and Irene Neuwirth jewels.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the awards show…
