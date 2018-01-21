Morgan Freeman Accepts the Lifetime Acheivement Award at SAG Awards 2018 - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:42 pm

Morgan Freeman is being honored in a huge way at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 80-year-old actor became the 54th recipient of the SAG’s Life Achievement Award.

“These moments in your life, usually will call for a entire liteny of thank yous. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names so I won’t try,” he joked while receiving the award.

“This is beyond honour, this is a place in history.”

He added: “One more thing, I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front it’s gender specific,” he joked.

Watch below!
