Morgan Freeman Accepts the Lifetime Acheivement Award at SAG Awards 2018 - Watch Now!
Morgan Freeman is being honored in a huge way at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.
The 80-year-old actor became the 54th recipient of the SAG’s Life Achievement Award.
“These moments in your life, usually will call for a entire liteny of thank yous. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names so I won’t try,” he joked while receiving the award.
“This is beyond honour, this is a place in history.”
He added: “One more thing, I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back, but from the front it’s gender specific,” he joked.
Watch below!
Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018