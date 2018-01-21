Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt &amp; Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:29 pm

Nicole Kidman Wins Her First Ever SAG Award at SAG Awards 2018!

Nicole Kidman Wins Her First Ever SAG Award at SAG Awards 2018!

It’s a big night for Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole won the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her role in Big Little Lies, which she was nominated for alongside co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

“It’s only the beginning,” said Nicole about the support that stories involving older women has received recently from the industry.

Nicole had been nominated for a SAG Award ten times in her career. This is her first win. Congratulations!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman sag 2018 01
nicole kidman sag 2018 02
nicole kidman sag 2018 03
nicole kidman sag 2018 04
nicole kidman sag 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr