Nicole Kidman Wins Her First Ever SAG Award at SAG Awards 2018!

It’s a big night for Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole won the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her role in Big Little Lies, which she was nominated for alongside co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

“It’s only the beginning,” said Nicole about the support that stories involving older women has received recently from the industry.

Nicole had been nominated for a SAG Award ten times in her career. This is her first win. Congratulations!