Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, & Caleb McLaughlin Look So Stylish at SAG Awards 2018!

Noah Schnapp suits up for the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 13-year-old actor was joined on the red carpet by his Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo.

Stranger Things was nominated at tonight for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but unfortunately lost to This Is Us.

FYI: Noah is wearing a Stella McCartney tux, Brackish bowtie, Mrs. Bow Tie pocket square, and Jésù-SégunLondon shoes. Gaten is wearing a Kenneth Cole suit. Sadie is wearing a Chanel dress, Chanel jewelry, and Sergio Rossi shoes while carrying a Chanel clutch.

