Nominees Mary J. Blige & Hong Chau Hit the Red Carpet at SAG Awards 2018!

Mary J. Blige and Hong Chau both look stunning at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The two were both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Mary for her role as Florence Jackson in Mudbound and Hong for her role as Ngoc Lan Tran in Downsizing. Mary also presented during the show.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Jean-Louis Sabaji dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and David Webb jewelry. Hong is wearing a Rodarte dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.