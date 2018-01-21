Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn & Niecy Nash Call Out SAG Awards for Lack of Asian Nominees

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash hit the stage together to present an award at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The ladies, who shared a funny moment recently at the Critics’ Choice Awards, presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

“Wait, wait, wait. If it’s Sterling K. Brown, can I say it?” Niecy said as they were getting ready to open the envelope. Olivia replied, “Yes, why?” and Niecy quickly said, “’cause he black.”

“I mean, but you can say anybody’s name who is Asian that’s nominated,” Niecy added, though there were no Asian actors nominated in the category. (Olivia‘s mom was born and raised in Vietnam and is of Chinese descent)

There were three Asian actors nominated at the show – The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Downsizing‘s Hong Chau, and Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari.

Make sure to read what Olivia said earlier in the day in response to rumors that she is dating Chris Pratt.

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Tamara Mellon shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Niecy is wearing a Julea Domani dress.
Photos: Getty
