Sun, 21 January 2018 at 11:40 am

Orlando Bloom & Olivier Rousteing Meet Up at Balmain's After Party in Paris

Orlando Bloom & Olivier Rousteing Meet Up at Balmain's After Party in Paris

Orlando Bloom hangs with Balmain‘s Olivier Rousteing at the after party for the brand’s fashion presentation on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actor was in attendance at the show earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Also seen at the after party that evening were singer Miguel as well as Courtney Love and model Presley Gerber.

Paris’ Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion week will wrap up today. Stay tuned for more fashion week photos on Just Jared.

See the photos below…
orlando bloom balmain after party 01
orlando bloom balmain after party 02
orlando bloom balmain after party 03
orlando bloom balmain after party 04
orlando bloom balmain after party 05
orlando bloom balmain after party 06
orlando bloom balmain after party 07
orlando bloom balmain after party 08
orlando bloom balmain after party 09
orlando bloom balmain after party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Courtney Love, Miguel, Olivier Rousteing, Orlando Bloom, Presley Gerber

