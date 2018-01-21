Orlando Bloom & Olivier Rousteing Meet Up at Balmain's After Party in Paris

Orlando Bloom hangs with Balmain‘s Olivier Rousteing at the after party for the brand’s fashion presentation on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actor was in attendance at the show earlier in the day.

Also seen at the after party that evening were singer Miguel as well as Courtney Love and model Presley Gerber.

Paris’ Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion week will wrap up today. Stay tuned for more fashion week photos on Just Jared.

See the photos below…

