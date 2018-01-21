Presenters Gina Rodriguez & Kelly Marie Tran Hit the Red Carpet at SAG Awards 2018!

Gina Rodriguez and Kelly Marie Tran look stunning at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The Jane The Virgin and Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars both presented during the night’s ceremony.

Gina was joined by her Jane The Virgin co-star Yael Grobglas on the red carpet.

FYI: Gina is wearing a Rasario dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

The SAG Awards were hosted by Kristen Bell and featured all-female presenters.