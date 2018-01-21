Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018 at 11:38 pm

Presenters Gina Rodriguez & Kelly Marie Tran Hit the Red Carpet at SAG Awards 2018!

Gina Rodriguez and Kelly Marie Tran look stunning at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The Jane The Virgin and Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars both presented during the night’s ceremony.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gina Rodriguez

Gina was joined by her Jane The Virgin co-star Yael Grobglas on the red carpet.

FYI: Gina is wearing a Rasario dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

The SAG Awards were hosted by Kristen Bell and featured all-female presenters.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 SAG Awards, Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Marie Tran, SAG Awards, Yael Grobglas

