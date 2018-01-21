SAG Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!

It was a great night to honor the best in acting over the past year at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

All of the awards went to actors and were voted on by other actors. The ceremony was a unique one as all of the awards were presented by women this year!

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept the film categories with three wins.

Some of the big winners of the night in the television categories included This Is Us, Big Little Lies, and Veep, all with two wins each.

The movie winners are…

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE BIG SICK(Amazon Studios)

GET OUT(Universal Pictures)

LADY BIRD(A24)

MUDBOUND(Netflix)

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI(Fox Searchlight) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JUDI DENCH / Queen Victoria – “VICTORIA & ABDUL” (Focus Features)

SALLY HAWKINS / Elisa Esposito – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

FRANCES McDORMAND / Mildred – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight) – WINNER

MARGOT ROBBIE / Tonya Harding – “I, TONYA” (Neon)

SAOIRSE RONAN / Lady Bird McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Elio – “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME” (Sony Pictures Classics)

JAMES FRANCO / Tommy Wiseau – “THE DISASTER ARTIST” (A24)

DANIEL KALUUYA / Chris Washington – “GET OUT” (Universal Pictures)

GARY OLDMAN / Winston Churchill – “DARKEST HOUR” (Focus Features) – WINNER

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Roman J. Israel, Esq. – “ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARY J. BLIGE / Florence Jackson – “MUDBOUND” (Netflix)

HONG CHAU / Ngoc Lan Tran – “DOWNSIZING” (Paramount Pictures)

HOLLY HUNTER / Beth – “THE BIG SICK” (Amazon Studios)

ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon) – WINNER

LAURIE METCALF / Marion McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

STEVE CARELL / Bobby Riggs – “BATTLE OF THE SEXES” (Fox Searchlight)

WILLEM DAFOE / Bobby – “THE FLORIDA PROJECT” (A24)

WOODY HARRELSON / Willoughby – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

RICHARD JENKINS / Giles – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight) – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“BABY DRIVER” (TriStar Pictures and MRC)

“DUNKIRK” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“LOGAN” (20th Century Fox)

“WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES” (20th Century Fox)

“WONDER WOMAN” (Warner Bros. Pictures) – WINNER

The Television winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

LAURA DERN / Renata Klein – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO) – WINNER

JESSICA LANGE / Joan Crawford – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)

SUSAN SARANDON / Bette Davis – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)

REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline MacKenzie – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Sherlock Holmes – “SHERLOCK: THE LYING DETECTIVE” (WGBH/Masterpiece)

JEFF DANIELS / Frank Griffin – “GODLESS” (Netflix)

ROBERT DE NIRO / Bernie Madoff – “THE WIZARD OF LIES” (HBO)

GEOFFREY RUSH / Albert Einstein – “GENIUS” (National Geographic)

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix) – WINNER

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”(Netflix)

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE” (Hulu)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS”(Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Martin “Marty” Byrde – “OZARK” (Netflix)

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC) – WINNER

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL” (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)

ALISON BRIE / Ruth Wilder – “GLOW” (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE”(Netflix)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO) – WINNER

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE”(Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre “Dre” Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)

AZIZ ANSARI / Dev – “MASTER OF NONE” (Netflix)

LARRY DAVID / Himself – “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM” (HBO)

SEAN HAYES / Jack McFarland – “WILL & GRACE” (NBC)

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime) – WINNER

MARC MARON / Sam Sylvia – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

GAME OF THRONES(HBO)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE(Hulu)

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

THIS IS US(NBC) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

BLACK-ISH(ABC)

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM(HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

VEEP(HBO) – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES (HBO) – WINNER

GLOW (Netflix)

HOMELAND (Showtime)

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

THE WALKING DEAD (AMC)