Women's March 2018 - See All the Celeb Attendees!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:44 am

Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, & Hong Chau Celebrate SAG Nominations at EW's Party

It was an evening celebrating the SAG Awards nominees last night!

Lady Bird nominees Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf were in attendance at Entertainment Weekly’s Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

Downsizing‘s Hong Chau, who is also nominated for an award this evening at the SAG Awards, was also in attendance, as well as Saoirse and Laurie‘s co-star Beanie Feldstein.

Tune into the SAG Awards tonight to see who wins!

FYI: Saoirse is wearing an Esteban Cortazar dress with Christian Louboutin heels.
