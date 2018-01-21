Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share a Kiss at EW's SAG Party!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams shared a sweet moment at Entertainment Weekly’s Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star planted a kiss on her boyfriend while hanging out at the event.

Sarah was also seen mingling with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. They met up with Orange is the New Black‘s Lea DeLaria. In addition, Jesse was seen chatting with Uzo Aduba while at the annual party.

Tune in for the SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell and featuring all-female presenters, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT and TBS.

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Self Portrait dress.