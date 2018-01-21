'SNL' Mocks Donald Trump's Alleged Relationship with Stormy Daniels (Video)

Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018 at 10:20 am

This week, an adult film star named Stormy Daniels came forward and claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump while he was married to First Lady Melania Trump.

Saturday Night Live took the opportunity to bring up the alleged affair during Weekend Update.

First, Colin Jost spoke of Trump’s first year in office, saying, “Congratulations to Donald Trump, who managed to keep our government open for almost one whole year.”

Then, Cecily strong came out as Stormy and said, “I’m all over Huffington Post and Daily Beast. I’m like a liberal hero, even though I’m a Republican porn star who loves Sarah Palin.”

“I get that I’m not what these people envisioned their hero would look like, but guess what America?” Cecily continued. “I’m the hero that you deserve right now.”
