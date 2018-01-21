Sophia Bush & Bethany Joy Lenz Have a 'One Tree Hill' Reunion at EW's SAG Party!

One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz had a night out last night!

Both actresses were seen hitting up Entertainment Weekly’s Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration held at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

Also seen at the party were Bethany‘s Grey’s Anatomy co-star Camilla Luddington and former Grey’s star Kim Raver, as well as actors D’Arcy Carden, Madeline Brewer, Jim Sturgess, Sullivan Stapleton, Tamara Taylor, Tamera Mowry, Mena Suvari, Erika Christensen, Sara Rue, Chris Lowell, Tommy Dorfman, as well as The Real’s Jeannie Mai.

Tune in for the 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell and featuring all-female presenters, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT and TBS.

FYI: Sophia is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress.