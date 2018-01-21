Sophia Bush Joins Forces with Marisa Tomei & Connie Britton at Women's March 2018 in LA!

Sophia Bush buddies up with Marisa Tomei and Connie Britton at this afternoon’s 2018 Women’s March on Saturday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were just a few of the actresses that hit the stage share empowering messages to the half of a million people in attendance!

Other women attending the march today included Sarah Hyland, Paris Jackson, Rachel Platten, Alfre Woodard, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

After her speech, Connie took to Instagram to share this powerful message: “Holding hearts over LA! And talking about upstanders…those who stand up and do something when they see injustice. Today’s Womens’ Marches around the country were filled with upstanders. And when you put a bunch of upstanders together…that’s a movement! Especially when it’s HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF THEM! And we’re going to upstand all the way to the voting booth!”

