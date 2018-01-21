Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis Go Glam for SAG Awards 2018!

Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis Go Glam for SAG Awards 2018!

Susan Sarandon makes a fierce appearance on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 71-year-old Feud: Bette & Joan actress looked super glam in a sparkling navy dress and sunglasses for the awards show.

Joining Susan on the red carpet was her Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis who stunned in a dramatic black gown for the event.

FYI: Susan is wearing an Alberta Feretti dress and Moooi x Gentle Monster sunglasses.

10+ pictures inside of Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis arriving at the awards show..
