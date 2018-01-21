Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 10:04 pm

'This Is Us' Wins Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at SAG Awards 2018!

The cast of This Is Us is having an amazing night at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The show took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Milo Ventimiglia accepted the award on behalf of the crew and thanked fans, telling them the cast loved them for supporting a show that supported positivity and inclusion.

Sterling K. Brown also won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show as Randall Pearson.

Congratulations!
