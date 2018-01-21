'This Is Us' Wins Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at SAG Awards 2018!
The cast of This Is Us is having an amazing night at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore
The show took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Milo Ventimiglia accepted the award on behalf of the crew and thanked fans, telling them the cast loved them for supporting a show that supported positivity and inclusion.
Sterling K. Brown also won for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show as Randall Pearson.
Congratulations!
This Is Us receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/9mCbxO9WHJ
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018