Sun, 21 January 2018 at 1:47 am

Timothee Chalamet & David Harbour Suit Up at PGA Awards 2018

Timothee Chalamet & David Harbour Suit Up at PGA Awards 2018

Timothee Chalamet and David Harbour walk the carpet at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday night (January 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys were joined at the event by David Oyelowo and Harbour‘s new girlfriend Alison Sudol.

Timothee‘s movie Call Me By Your Name was up for The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, but it lost to The Shape of Water.

Harbour‘s series Stranger Things was nominated for The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama, but it lost to The Handmaid’s Tale.
Photos: Getty
