Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:37 pm

Timothee Chalamet Suits Up for SAG Awards 2018

Timothee Chalamet Suits Up for SAG Awards 2018

Timothee Chalamet flashes a smile as he arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old actor hit the red carpet looking super handsome in an all black suit as he snapped a couple selfies with fans before heading inside the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

Timothee is nominated tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

FYI: Timothee is wearing a custom Calvin Klein suit.
