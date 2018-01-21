Tracee Ellis Ross Breaks Silence on 'Black-ish' Equal Pay Reports

Tracee Ellis Ross and her Black-ish salary has been the subject of lots of speculation after a report emerged suggesting she wants equal pay to her co-star Anthony Anderson or she’ll do less episodes of the show.

Now, the actress had released a statement on her social media about the situation.

“There has been a lot of conversation and speculation the last few days regarding my Black-ish salary. I was in a renegotiation, like many actors find themselves in during the fourth season of a successful show. I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV,” Tracee wrote on Twitter.

“The words and thoughts that were in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine; there were never any threats. I wish I would have been called by the reporter to confirm that. Having had my renegotiation become a public conversation was awkward, but I’m grateful for the outpouring of support,” she continued.

