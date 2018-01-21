Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018

Who's in the Super Bowl 2018? Teams Revealed!

Who's in the Super Bowl 2018? Teams Revealed!

The two teams set to compete in the 2018 Super Bowl have been revealed – the Philadelphia Eagles vs the New England Patriots!

Today, the NFC Championship and AFC Championship games took place between the Minnesota Vikings and the Eagles, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Patriots, respectively.

The big game will be taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday (February 4) in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Timberlake is set to take on the halftime show, while Pink will sing the National Anthem and Leslie Odom, Jr. will sing America the Beautiful.

Will you be watching the Super Bowl this year??
