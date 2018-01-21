Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2018 at 11:40 pm

Willem Dafoe Joins Ted Danson & Wife Mary Steenburgen at SAG Awards 2018

Willem Dafoe Joins Ted Danson & Wife Mary Steenburgen at SAG Awards 2018

Willem Dafoe is joined on the red carpet by wife Giada Colagrande at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 62-year-old actor was nominated tonight for his supporting role in The Florida Project.

Other stars at the awards show included Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen, and Jeff Daniels and his wife Kathleen.

You can check out the full list of winners here!

15+ pictures inside of the actors arriving at the awards show…
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 01
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 02
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 03
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 04
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 05
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 06
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 07
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 08
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 09
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 10
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 11
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 12
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 13
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 14
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 15
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 16
willem dafoe joins ted danson mary steenburgen at sag awards 2018 17

