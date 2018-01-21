Willem Dafoe Joins Ted Danson & Wife Mary Steenburgen at SAG Awards 2018

Willem Dafoe is joined on the red carpet by wife Giada Colagrande at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The 62-year-old actor was nominated tonight for his supporting role in The Florida Project.

Other stars at the awards show included Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen, and Jeff Daniels and his wife Kathleen.

