SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 9:38 pm

Winona Ryder & David Harbour Step Out at SAG Awards 2018!

Winona Ryder looked so chic at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The 46-year-old Stranger Things actress stepped out at the award ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

She was also joined by her co-stars Cara Buono, who brought her husband Peter Thumb, Sean Astin, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra, and David Harbour who walked the carpet separably from girlfriend Alison Sudol.

During the ceremony, David is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series while the entire Stranger Things cast is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Tune in for the SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell and featuring all-female presenters, TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TNT and TBS.

FYI: David is wearing a J Mueser tuxedo. Alison is wearing a Miu Miu gown. Sean is wearing Kenneth Cole.
