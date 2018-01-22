Abby Lee Miller Shares Apology & Photo From Prison

Abby Lee Miller is giving fans an update from prison and clarifying reports that she will be released early.

The 51-year-old former Dance Moms reality star is currently serving a year-long sentence following her bankruptcy fraud case.

Abby took to her Instagram to share a photo from her California prison and an apology to fans.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison,” Abby wrote.

She added, “I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience. All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time.”

“I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all,” Abby concluded.