Mon, 22 January 2018 at 10:30 am

Adam Levine Watches the Lakers Win in Los Angeles

Adam Levine Watches the Lakers Win in Los Angeles

Adam Levine sat court side at the Lakers game last night!

The 38-year-old entertainer watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks at the Staples Center on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

The Lakers won the game 127 to 107.

Over the weekend, Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo wrote a cute message to him on her Instagram.

Behati posted a photo of Adam and wrote, “Life would be pretty dull without this fool…
#BabyDADDY.”

The pair are expecting their second child this year.
