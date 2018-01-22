Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 11:13 am

Armie Hammer & Tessa Thompson Premiere 'Sorry To Bother You' at Sundance Film Festival 2018!

Armie Hammer keeps it cool and casual while posing for photographs at the premiere of his latest film Sorry To Bother You held during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Park City Library on Saturday (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick and Lakeith Stanfield, writer-director Boots Riley, and producers Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Charles D. King.

That same day, Armie and his cast mates joined Kevin Smith at the IMDb Studio to discuss Sorry To Bother You as part of the The IMDb Show on Location.

Synopsis: In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, black telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith) discovers a magical key to professional success – which propels him into a macabre universe.

Credit: Sonia Recchia, Rich Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Armie Hammer, Boots Riley, Forest Whitaker, Lakeith Stanfield, Omari Hardwick, Rebecca King-Crews, Steven Yeun, Terry Crews, Tessa Thompson

