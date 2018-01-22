Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 12:50 am

Beanie Feldstein Wore Her Prom Dress to the SAG Awards!

Beanie Feldstein has some pretty classic style!

The 24-year-old Lady Bird actress just revealed that she was wearing her prom dress on the carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

“I put it on and it fit, surprisingly maybe better than it did in high school! I looked at myself and I was like, WHAT!? and my mom and her best friend were just laughing so hard, like, ‘You have to wear it! There’s just no other dress that would be better,’” she told The Cut.

Beanie added, “It’s just a gorgeous dress, and I love how my character’s story ends at the prom, so like, for the first time I’m going to an awards show as a nominee with the cast, it’s like, ‘You gotta wear your prom dress, girl, and honor Julie.’”

FYI: Beanie is wearing a Kay Unger gown.

