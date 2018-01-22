Bella Hadid Channels 'The Matrix' While Stepping Out in Paris

We are all about Bella Hadid‘s latest Matrix-inspired ensemble.

The 21-year-old model was spotted stepping out on Monday (January 22) in Paris, France.

She looked tres chic in a black trench dress, graphic t-shirt, lace-up ankle boots, and tiny sunglasses.

The day before, her sister Gigi was seen heading out of her apartment in New York City wearing a furry pink jacket, a black shirt that read “Time to Dance,” matching pants, leather boots, and pink-rimmed shades to pay a visit to her mom Yolanda.

Also pictured inside: Bella en route to the Surrealist Dior Ball in a semi-sheer black gown with silver sequins and blunt bangs later that night.

