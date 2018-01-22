Bella Thorne Wears Black Wig & Joins Suki Waterhouse at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne sticks close to Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of their new film, Assassination Nation, during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday night (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The two stars posed for pics alongside co-stars Maude Apatow, Odessa Young, and Hari Nef for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

Bella changed up her entire look for the event, too, rocking a black wig with metallic lips.

Just the day before, Bella was seen with boyfriend Mod Sun, arriving at Salt Lake City airport, where she kindly stopped for a fan wanting a pic.

15+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne, Mod Sun, Maude Apatow and more…