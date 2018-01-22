Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 3:52 pm

Bella Thorne Wears Black Wig & Joins Suki Waterhouse at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne Wears Black Wig & Joins Suki Waterhouse at Sundance Film Festival

Bella Thorne sticks close to Suki Waterhouse at the premiere of their new film, Assassination Nation, during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday night (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The two stars posed for pics alongside co-stars Maude Apatow, Odessa Young, and Hari Nef for the event.

Bella changed up her entire look for the event, too, rocking a black wig with metallic lips.

Just the day before, Bella was seen with boyfriend Mod Sun, arriving at Salt Lake City airport, where she kindly stopped for a fan wanting a pic.

15+ pictures inside of Bella Thorne, Mod Sun, Maude Apatow and more…
