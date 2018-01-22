Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Hold Hands During NYC Lunch Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had a cute afternoon outing!

The couple were spotted as they strolled hand-in-hand on Sunday afternoon (January 21) in New York City.

Lindsay looked cute in a bright yellow jacket while Ben kept it casual in jeans and a t-shirt.

The duo were seen as they made a stop for coffee and later grabbed lunch at Atlantic Grill with another friend.

They day before, Ben arrived in NYC. The couple was last spotted together earlier in the month while checking out construction on Ben‘s LA home.