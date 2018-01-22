Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 1:40 am

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Hold Hands During NYC Lunch Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus had a cute afternoon outing!

The couple were spotted as they strolled hand-in-hand on Sunday afternoon (January 21) in New York City.

Lindsay looked cute in a bright yellow jacket while Ben kept it casual in jeans and a t-shirt.

The duo were seen as they made a stop for coffee and later grabbed lunch at Atlantic Grill with another friend.

They day before, Ben arrived in NYC. The couple was last spotted together earlier in the month while checking out construction on Ben‘s LA home.

  • guest

    The woman with them was Lindsay’s mom.

  • Yolanda


  • parisjok

    it just seems so sad that they are in a so call relationship when he is very very much in real life with his three minor kids that he still hooks up with his ex wife for events. spending major holidays etc. with his children and ex on top of going to church with them at times.

    how can any single female feel adored or loved when she is very much having to share her man so much with a previous family that will be in his life close up for a very long time

  • moody

    stop the presses. boyfriend and girlfriend hold hands!

  • Sara

    Wow, he really traded down. From Jennifer Garner to this? Ouch!