Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 6:09 pm

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make a Sports Shop Stop!

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make a Sports Shop Stop!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are getting in some more quality time in NYC!

The couple was spotted while out and about on Monday afternoon (January 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Both Ben and Lindsay rocked leather jackets as they headed inside Paragon Sports for some shopping. They were later seen exiting the store with a full bag of items!

The day before, Ben and Lindsay took a stroll in the Big Apple and stopped for lunch with a friend.

Ben has been in the city for a few days as the couple spend some time together.

  • guest

    THX for the pics!

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    They have both outgrown the jackets