Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Bill Skarsgard Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at Sundance 2018!

Bill Skarsgard Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at Sundance 2018!

Bill Skarsgard just received a big honor!

The 27-year-old It actor was presented with the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The award was presented by IMDb’s founder Col Needham. Kevin Smith also attended the award ceremony.

Bill Skarsgard took on an iconic — and nightmare-inducing — role in last year’s It and helped propel the film’s record-breaking success,” Col said.

Bill was recently ranked No. 1 Breakout Star and No. 5 Top Star of 2017 on the website. Congratulations on the honor!
Just Jared on Facebook
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 01
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 02
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 03
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 04
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 05
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 06
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 07
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 08
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 09
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 10
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 11
bill skarsgard imdb 2018 12

Photos: Getty Images for IMDb
Posted to: Bill Skarsgard, Kevin Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr