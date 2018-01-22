Bill Skarsgard Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at Sundance 2018!

Bill Skarsgard just received a big honor!

The 27-year-old It actor was presented with the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The award was presented by IMDb’s founder Col Needham. Kevin Smith also attended the award ceremony.

“Bill Skarsgard took on an iconic — and nightmare-inducing — role in last year’s It and helped propel the film’s record-breaking success,” Col said.

Bill was recently ranked No. 1 Breakout Star and No. 5 Top Star of 2017 on the website. Congratulations on the honor!