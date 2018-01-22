Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 6:37 pm

Busy Philipps Tears Up While Remembering Heath Ledger

Busy Philipps Tears Up While Remembering Heath Ledger

Busy Philipps is opening up about Heath Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

The 38-year-old actress was close with Heath while he was engaged to her best friend Michelle Williams.

Busy took to her Instagram story to talk about Heath and how MGMT‘s song “Time to Pretend” reminds her of him.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friends Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” she said in the video.

She continued, “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song…it’s weird.”

Head to her Instagram to hear all that she had to say.

Our thoughts are with Heath‘s friends and family on this difficult day.
Photos: Getty
Getty
