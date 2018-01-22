Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Olivia Munn Responds to Chris Pratt Dating Rumors, Shares Texts with Anna Faris

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 1:01 am

Camila Cabello Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

Congratulations are in order for Camila Cabello!

The “Havana” pop superstar is the first woman to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a debut full-length album in three years, according to Billboard.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Camila‘s self-titled debut landed at No. 1 after moving 119,000 equivalent album units. Of that, 65,000 copies were traditional album sales.

“MY ALBUM IS NUMBER 1 ON BILLBOARD HOT 200!” she tweeted on Sunday (January 21). “IM CRYING ON THE STREET.”

The album was in a tight race with the Greatest Showman soundtrack for the No. 1 spot on this week’s chart. Congratulations, Camila!
Photos: Getty Images
