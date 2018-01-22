Chloe Moretz is 'So Proud' at 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' World Premiere

Chloe Moretz premiered her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out for the event – along with the I Like Girls premiere – at Eccles Center Theatre on Monday (January 22) in Park City, Utah.

She stunned in a black dress with fringe details, black and white heels, and black socks, completing her look with a wavy ponytail and black headband.

Chloe was joined by her co-stars John Gallagher Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs, and director Desiree Akhavan.

“So proud to have just had the world premiere of #TheMiseducationofCameronPost :),” Chloe shared on Instagram.

In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Chloe plays Cameron Post, a teenage girl who, in 1993, is caught having a sexual encounter with the prom queen. Cameron is then forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative aunt and uncle, who are her legal guardians.

FYI: Chloe is wearing Prada. Sasha is wearing Monse.

