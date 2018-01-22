Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 10:14 pm

Chloe Moretz is 'So Proud' at 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' World Premiere

Chloe Moretz is 'So Proud' at 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' World Premiere

Chloe Moretz premiered her new movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 20-year-old actress stepped out for the event – along with the I Like Girls premiere – at Eccles Center Theatre on Monday (January 22) in Park City, Utah.

She stunned in a black dress with fringe details, black and white heels, and black socks, completing her look with a wavy ponytail and black headband.

Chloe was joined by her co-stars John Gallagher Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs, and director Desiree Akhavan.

“So proud to have just had the world premiere of #TheMiseducationofCameronPost :),” Chloe shared on Instagram.

In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Chloe plays Cameron Post, a teenage girl who, in 1993, is caught having a sexual encounter with the prom queen. Cameron is then forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative aunt and uncle, who are her legal guardians.

FYI: Chloe is wearing Prada. Sasha is wearing Monse.

15+ pictures inside of Chloe Moretz and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 01
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 02
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 03
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 04
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 05
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 06
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 07
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 08
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 09
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 10
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 11
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 12
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 13
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 14
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 15
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 16
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 17
chloe moretz is so proud at miseducation of cameron post world premiere 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Chloe Moretz, Desiree Akhavan, Emily Skeggs, Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr