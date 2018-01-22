Chris Hemsworth Makes Appearance in 'Dundee' Mystery Project - Watch Now!

Chris Hemsworth is joining Danny McBride in a new clip from the mysterious project, Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home.

Not much is known about the project – and some believe it to be a stunt of some kind. Some believe it could be a Super Bowl commercial. Paul Hogan will apparently return as Mick Dundee.

“Danny McBride and I are good mates, we’ve crossed paths a few times in LA and I knew he would be a great fit for the role,” Chris told People about the project. “The comedic element he brings to the shoot is a huge advantage to the project and a lot of fun on-set.”

“Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time,” Paul added. “It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments. Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

The project is apparently being released this summer!