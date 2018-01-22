Top Stories
Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

Fans Are Noticing Something About Kylie Jenner in New Calvin Klein Ads with the Kardashians!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda, Calls Her Out Live on TV (Video)

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Drake Is Shelling Out So Much Money - Find Out Why

Mon, 22 January 2018 at 9:49 pm

David Harbour Is Going To Antarctica To Meet Penguins After Tweet Gets 200K Retweets

David Harbour Is Going To Antarctica To Meet Penguins After Tweet Gets 200K Retweets

David Harbour is heading to Antarctica to dance with the penguins!

The 42-year-old Stranger Things actor started a social media campaign to join Greenpeace on a trip on a trip to meet some penguins and the organization struck up a deal with him.

“Hey @Greenpeace, how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males…” David tweeted.

Greenpeace quickly responded, “Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened”

In less than five hours, David had racked up over 200,000 retweets and it looks like the trip is a go!

“Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you’ll be heading to the Antarctic in no time. The ‘guins are here waiting for you,” the organization wrote, along with a cute video from the Antarctic.

Click inside to read the entire conversation…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Harbour

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kris Jenner just auctioned off one of her vintage cars for a lot of money - TMZ
  • Dylan Minnette is spilling on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • A fake Friends reunion trailer has fans really wanting a real reunion - TooFab
  • Host Kristen Bell reveals what she has in stores for the SAG Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • One of the Gryffindor boys had a crush on Emma Watson! - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    The Kardashians can learn a thing or three about parenting from these beloved birds.