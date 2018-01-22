David Harbour Is Going To Antarctica To Meet Penguins After Tweet Gets 200K Retweets

David Harbour is heading to Antarctica to dance with the penguins!

The 42-year-old Stranger Things actor started a social media campaign to join Greenpeace on a trip on a trip to meet some penguins and the organization struck up a deal with him.

“Hey @Greenpeace, how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males…” David tweeted.

Greenpeace quickly responded, “Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened”

In less than five hours, David had racked up over 200,000 retweets and it looks like the trip is a go!

“Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you’ll be heading to the Antarctic in no time. The ‘guins are here waiting for you,” the organization wrote, along with a cute video from the Antarctic.

Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males… — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 21, 2018

Hmm, if you get over 200k we’ll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins. #StrangerThings have happened https://t.co/qT78aIcKOw pic.twitter.com/LmmLceE17J — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) January 22, 2018

Internet, listen…

I’m a giver. I give and I give.

But now I need you.

I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins.

Please internet.

Please retweet THIS TWEET.

Please.

A man needs his ‘guins. https://t.co/YN1XRrPGhp — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 22, 2018

Internet…

It took ya less than 5hrs.

I’m a little shaky n sweaty,

Heart pounding.

I’ve never said this to a multi-user weblike platform of tons of computers connected worldwide, but…

Internet…

I think I love you

❤️

Hey @Greenpeace , your move… — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 22, 2018

