Demi Lovato Rocks Tiny Top While Catching Flight Out of LAX

Demi Lovato looked both comfy and chic while catching a flight out of LAX Airport today!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer was spotted arriving at the airport on Monday (January 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

She showed some skin in a white crop top paired with flowy, high-waisted grey pants, pointy black shoes, and a light brown jacket, completing her look with oversized dark shades and silver hoop earrings.

Demi stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way inside.

ICYMI, see what Demi recently had to say about giving up dieting and food shaming.